2 rescued after boat capsizes off Surrey's Crescent Beach

    Crews rescued a dad and son Tuesday night after their small boat capsized in the ocean off of Crescent Beach in Surrey.

    Search and rescue, firefighters and police were all called to the rescue around 6 p.m.

    Surrey Fire Service Capt. Marc Fournier said crews used a helicopter to spot the sinking vessel, a 12-foot aluminum fishing boat.

    Search and rescue crews aboard their boat reached the pair, who were in the water, and pulled them out to safety.

    The boaters were taken to hospital, Fournier said, adding they were in good condition, but cold.

    The boat is now under water about two kilometres out from the Crescent Beach Marina, according to the Surrey RCMP.

     

     

