$60k household income not enough to meet basic needs for some Canadians: poll

More than half of Canadians with annual household incomes below $60,000 are unsure if they can continue to afford basic needs such as food and shelter or if they will be forced to turn to charities for help, according to a new Ipsos poll.

The research, conducted on behalf of CanadaHelps between Nov. 1 and 5, polled 1,000 Canadians. It found that nearly one in 10 Canadians currently rely on charitable services to meet daily essential needs. For household incomes less than $40,000, the figure rises to 21 per cent.

The poll also found that a majority of Canadians said they would reduce spending on everything from leisure activities to gift-giving and groceries.

“With the giving season now upon us, it is an important reminder for Canadians who are able to make a financial donation to give generously to ensure that no one is denied basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, and more,” wrote Duke Chang, the president and CEO of CanadaHelps.

Archway Community Services operates a food bank in Abbotsford and has seen the number of people seeking support skyrocket.

Rebecca Thuro, the manager of food security at Archway, told CTV News on Tuesday that they have witnessed a 40-per-cent spike since 2022, with 5,000 unique individuals coming to the food bank each month.

“We’re seeing families, both two-parent incomes working part-time and full-time jobs and still not able to make ends meet,” said Thuro.

Thuro believes the cost of housing and groceries in the Lower Mainland are just two factors driving people to the food bank.

She explained that they are trying to keep up with the growing demand as trends show no decrease in the number of people in need.

“If we don’t raise $1.2 million, we are going to have to take a hard look at our budget and reduce the amount of food we’re purchasing,” said Thuro.

Archway is asking the community to pitch in to help, whether it’s a non-perishable food item or a cash donation.