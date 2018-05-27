

CTV Vancouver





An overnight shooting in Langley left a home in Walnut Grove with bullet markings.

Sgt. Barry Beales with the Langley RCMP said shots were fired at the house in the 8700 block of 215B Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene, but nobody was home.

Beales said police are holding the scene while they continue to investigate. He doesn't yet know if the shooting was targeted or random.

He asked anyone with information to contact police at 604-532-3200.