    • Lane closure in Langley due to sinkhole

    A sinkhole at 201A Street and Fraser Highway is seen in an image handed out by the Langley RCMP on Saturday, Aug. 24. A sinkhole at 201A Street and Fraser Highway is seen in an image handed out by the Langley RCMP on Saturday, Aug. 24.
    Crews with the City of Langley are assessing a sinkhole Saturday that left a rift between the road and a sidewalk.

    The sinkhole is located near the intersection of 201A Street and Fraser Highway, local Mounties said in a news release.

    Police and the city’s engineering department were sent to the scene to investigate.

    The right turning lane on 201A Street onto the highway is being detoured, and signs, tape and cones have gone up around the sinkhole.

    “Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area to allow crews to conduct a proper assessment,” said Cpl. Zynal Sharoom, in the release.

