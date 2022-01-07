Knife-wielding man arrested for threats in downtown Vancouver for 2nd time this week, police say

A man arrested for allegedly brandishing a cleaver in a dispute with grocery store staff over face masks earlier this week has been rearrested, Vancouver police said Friday.

Cody Echlin, 23, was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a security guard with a knife, police said in a news release.

The guard had asked Echlin to leave a private property near the intersection of Burrard and Helmcken streets, police said.

"The suspect presented a knife to the security guard and threatened to stab him," police said in their release. "Within minutes, officers arrived and arrested the suspect."

Echlin has been charged with breaching his release order, police said, adding that he has been released pending his next court date.

The previous incident happened on Monday, Jan. 3, at the IGA grocery store on Robson Street, near Richards Street.