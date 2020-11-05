VANCOUVER -- Kids Help Phone Homes for the Holidays is in its 16th year.

Due to the pandemic the event has gone virtual in 2020, which has created an exciting new way to take part.

The tour will run the last weekend of November on Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29.

Virtual tour attendees can cuddle up with a festive drink and tour the pre-recorded videos at their leisure.

Five luxurious homes will be featured and adorned with incredible displays of holiday decor.

Professional interior designers will share their tips and tricks along the way.

Since the event is virtual, attendees will have the opportunity to get added insight into the creative process for each design.

Homes for the Holidays will be hosted by CTV Morning Live Community Host Krissy Vann.

Special guest Anicka Quin of Western Living Magazine will join her as they explore the festive homes together.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to support Kids Help Phone.

This is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service that offers free and confidential support.

Kids Help Phone provides millions of youth a safe and trusted place to talk in any moment of need.