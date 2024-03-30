Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says

A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.

In a social media post Friday, Jacqueline Kofoed said her brother, Jeremy, was killed in an alleged murder-suicide at Adventure Trucks—the business he owns—on Adams Road.

“This was the tragic result of an argument between Jeremy and a known acquaintance, that escalated to the point of violence,” she wrote. Jacqueline said the shooter apparently set a fire in the building and then took his own life.

“We are all together, surrounding Jer’s family with love and support, trying to make sense of the magnitude of this tragedy,” she continued.

On Wednesday, there was a huge police presence in the 100 block of Adams Road, including members of the Emergency Response Team, and firefighters were sent to the building. A stretch of Highway 97 was shut down for several hours.

At the time, the Kelowna RCMP only said a “serious incident” had occurred and that “what happened will come out in due course,” adding that it would take time for police to enter the building because of the fire.

On Saturday, police confirmed there had been a homicide. Mounties said they received a report of shots fired and found two bodies inside the building. Police did not identify the deceased or say how they died.

“This is an isolated incident and no public are at risk,” the Kelowna RCMP wrote in a news release.

The detachment’s serious crimes unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the deaths, and anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

The Kofoed family is well known in the Kelowna area. Jeremy’s dad Jack owns Kelowna Toyota, and in 2020, the family donated $60,000 toward the construction of the Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College.