Kelowna courthouse evacuated due to 'threat': RCMP

RCMP vehicles are seen outside the Kelowna courthouse, which was evacuated on July 5, 2023. (Image credit: Wayne Moore, Castanet.) RCMP vehicles are seen outside the Kelowna courthouse, which was evacuated on July 5, 2023. (Image credit: Wayne Moore, Castanet.)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener