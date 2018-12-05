

A university student in Kamloops, B.C. is suing the province's cannabis distributor over an alleged labelling mistake she claims led her to inadvertently consume more THC—the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana products—than she intended.

According to a statement of claim filed with the B.C. Supreme Court late last month, Kimberly Nicole Webster purchased Elixir CBD oral spray produced by a Quebec-based company called HEXO from BC Cannabis Stores. The document says the spray was labelled as containing 51.6 mg/ml of CBD and a relatively low 2.18 mg/ml of THC.

"She now has reason to believe that the reverse is true, and that the CBD Oral Spray that she purchased contained high levels of THC and low levels of CBD," the lawsuit claims.

According to the court documents, Webster received an email from one of the defendants, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, on Nov. 20 informing her that the product had been mislabelled. That's more than a month after she first purchased the spray, the suit says.

"After further investigation we have determined that the product contains low levels of CBD and high levels of THC," the BCLDB said in the email which was shared with CTV News, adding that the spray was "incorrectly labelled."

Webster's lawsuit also lists BC Cannabis Stores, the Ministry of the Attorney General and HEXO as defendants.

It's unclear, however, if the mislabelling would have occurred at the production level or as part of distribution.

After using the product, the lawsuit claims, Webster was "unable to perform her day-to-day activities" and was "unable to perform her duties reasonable expected of a university student."

The documents also say she suffered injuries including anxiety and trust issues as well as "anguish, distress and mental suffering."

"When consumers are not properly information of the contents of the products being sold, and deprived of the information required to make informed decisions, it leads to inadvertent and unknown risks being taken by the consumers," the suit says.

Webster is seeking damages and costs, but the documents do not set out a dollar amount.

BCLDB told CTV News it would not comment on the case while it is before the courts. Hexo has not responded to the lawsuit.