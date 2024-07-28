Wildfires force evacuation of Slocan, B.C., surrounding area

The mayor of Slocan, B.C., says the skies were filled with ominous black smoke while she drove out of her community that's now under an evacuation order as wildfires burn on either side.

Jessica Lunn says most of Slocan's approximately 370 residents had already left Sunday morning, as she and her family evacuated and firefighters set up sprinklers to protect structures and prepared to pump water from the nearby lake.

"I did a drive through the community, through the village, looking, and most people had left by that point," she said.

"And it just seemed, you know, there was that quiet ominous feeling of just thick, thick smoke."

The Regional District of Central Kootenay announced late Saturday the evacuation order would take effect Sunday morning after fire officials warned a warming and drying trend in the region meant fires in the area would to see more activity.

A statement from the regional district said the unique topography of the area about 370 kilometres east of Kelowna presented, "significant direct attack safety challenges," and that projected fire behaviour led officials to recommend the evacuation order.

The order covered all 208 properties in the village and 309 properties in the surrounding area.

Lunn said being able to give people notice ahead of time was a silver lining and helped officials organize a bus for those who couldn't leave to take them to an evacuation centre in Castlegar, B.C.

"That did give the community some time to prepare, even though most families and individuals already had a plan in place, because we had been on (evacuation) alert," she said.

Dan Elliott, an information officer with the regional district, said the Ponderosa and Mulvey Creek wildfires are burning on either side of Slocan, but that the community has come together to support each other.

"In the sense of this being a super stressful, scared, frustrating, emotional time, the community has really come together trying to provide support for one another," he said.

"Whether it's helping with transportation, dealing with animals or anything they can do for one another."

Elliott said the latest evacuation orders were among a series in place in the regional district which covered a total of 1,026 properties.

The BC Wildfire Service said 128 firefighters are responding to the 10 wildfires within the Slocan Lake Complex.

A statement online said crews are digging and using chainsaws to establish control lines in areas where heavy machinery can’t operate.

Lunn said the situation feels surreal and she's hoping winds stay calm and rain arrives.

"No matter which way the wind is blowing, it's affecting somebody. So what we need is that rain, the water and calm — no winds."

The evacuations came as cool and wet weather helped fight fires in other parts of the province.

A provincewide situation update posted Sunday by the BC Wildfire Service said risk levels have decreased in other parts of B.C., reducing fire behaviour on some of the province's other major blazes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.