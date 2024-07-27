Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.

Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.

Meanwhile health officials say southeastern parts of the province should expect smoky skies through the weekend.

A situational update from the BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour has reduced on some of the major fires, and cool and showery conditions are expected for the western half of the province on Sunday, reaching parts of the Interior as well.

"Despite a number of evacuation downgrades and rescindments, wildfires continue to impact communities across the province," the statement says.

An advisory Saturday from multiple health authorities says communities in the Southern Interior and Kootenays are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next few days.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure," the bulletin says.

There are about 385 fires burning across the province, including six that are considered "of note" because they poses a threat to people or property or are highly visible.

The wildfire service says crews continue to work on the Antler Creek wildfire in the province's Cariboo region, and that fire behaviour "has reduced over the last few days due to successful suppression efforts and a downturn in weather."

Crews are "making good progress" containing the 55-square-kilometre Dogtooth Forest Service Road fire near Golden, B.C., that destroyed as many as six homes in the region earlier this week.

The service says crews alongside local fire departments are working to contain the blaze on the east side of the Columbia River, as helicopters continue bucketing near the fire's edge.

The Town of Golden says in an update that weather in the region remains stable, but it is warning residents that conditions can change quickly.

It says 28 properties on the west side of the river remain on evacuation order, while more than 1,000 properties in the region remain on alert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.