‘Arson’ shutters Vancouver Walmart: company
A Walmart in East Vancouver has been closed after the company says a fire was deliberately set inside the store Saturday.
In a post on social media, the company said the store will remain closed while cleanup and repairs are underway.
“This appears to be a criminal act of arson that will unfortunately and unfairly impact our customers, associates and the local community who rely on the store. Setting a fire in a public setting is shocking, dangerous and shameful,” the Facebook post says.
“We will do everything we can to ensure the arsonist is identified and held accountable.”
CTV News has contacted the Vancouver Police Department for information about the investigation, which the company says it is fully co-operating with. Walmart also says it will “support” staff while the store is closed.
This story will be updated when a response is received.
'I am sorry': Bev Priestman breaks silence on Canada Soccer drone scandal
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey claims Olympic bronze in Paris
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event at the Paris Olympics.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' smashes R-rated record with US$205 million debut, 8th biggest opening ever
Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The comic-book movie made a staggering US$205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
The latest three-year cruise is running two months late
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
'It was just a being of its own': Golden, B.C., resident recounts escape from wildfire
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
Pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver in Ponoka: RCMP
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 2A in Ponoka early Sunday morning.
Early Sunday collision on Highway 22 leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One person is dead and three others injured after a motor vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 281 in Rocky View County.
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
Folklorama kick-off gives glimpse into performances, festivities ahead of official start
While Folklorama doesn’t officially get underway until Aug. 4, some people got to catch a glimpse of what’s to come in a kick-off celebration on Saturday.
Man arrested, charged after revving engine outside Winnipeg police HQ
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
Campground fire reported near Alice Beach, Sask.
Firefighters from two separate departments responded to a serious blaze involving several vehicles on Sunday.
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Eleventh-hour deal that averted TTC strike to cost city of Toronto $176 million
The cost of the last-minute deal that averted a chaotic strike by the largest union in Toronto’s public transit system is $176 million over three years, according to newly released city records.
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
A motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Montmagny, Chaudière-Appalaches
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he went off the road on the closed circuit of the Montmagny autodrome in the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Sunday.
Two people seriously injured after collision in Brownsburg-Chatham
Two people are fighting for their lives after being involved in a collision in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham.
Three Montreal hotels go on surprise 24-hour strike
Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.
Here's what you need to know about the Ceremonial Guard Brass Band
The changing of the Ceremonial Guard happens every morning, arriving at Parliament Hill at 10 a.m. sharp.
Ottawa Black Bears preparing to 'go deep in the playoffs'
The capital's professional lacrosse team is preparing to hit the field for the first game in the regular season with a focus on local talent, says the team's head coach.
Tributes pour in after hockey coach, player Bob Jones passes away following his battle with ALS
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville reunion
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
Trespass notices issued at Dalhousie University encampment
Trespass notices have been issued for students taking part in an encampment in support of Gaza at Dalhousie University.
Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
Maggie MacNeil just misses podium in 100 metre Butterfly
Maggie MacNeil of London,Ont. just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.
Increased police presence in Sarnia due to home intruder report
Sarnia will see an increased police presence on Trudeau Drive after police received reports of a home intruder.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Brantford: police
One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning shooting.
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
85 drug, firearm charges laid in drug bust at Sault Ste. Marie apartment
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.