‘Arson’ shutters Vancouver Walmart: company

A Walmart in East Vancouver has been closed after the company says a fire was deliberately set inside the store Saturday.

In a post on social media, the company said the store will remain closed while cleanup and repairs are underway.

“This appears to be a criminal act of arson that will unfortunately and unfairly impact our customers, associates and the local community who rely on the store. Setting a fire in a public setting is shocking, dangerous and shameful,” the Facebook post says.

“We will do everything we can to ensure the arsonist is identified and held accountable.”

CTV News has contacted the Vancouver Police Department for information about the investigation, which the company says it is fully co-operating with. Walmart also says it will “support” staff while the store is closed.

This story will be updated when a response is received.