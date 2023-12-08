VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Kamloops assault prompts search for 2 persons of interest

    Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public to help identify two persons of interest after an assault with a weapon was reported last week.

    Officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Victoria Street around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 28 and found a man suffering "visible injuries," the Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

    Police say a suspect reportedly assaulted a worker at the business with a "sharp object" after he was asked to leave by the employee.

    The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The suspect is described as a white man with a dark complexion, standing approximately 6'3" with dark hair and a bushy beard.

    "Since the initial response, police have acquired security images featuring two people of interest: a man and a woman who officers would like to identify to help further the investigation," Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the release. "The pair may have left in a dark sedan."

    Anyone with information about the persons of interest is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

