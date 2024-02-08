January shooting at Prince George, B.C., encampment now a homicide, police say

The man who was charged with attempted murder in a shooting near a homeless camp in Prince George last month is now facing a second-degree murder charge, after the victim in the case died.

Fabian James Charlie remains in custody for the homicide, Prince George RCMP said in a news release Thursday. Police have not named the victim in the case.

The shooting occurred early in the morning on Jan. 5 at the former Uniting Northern Drug Users clinic in the 500 block of Ottawa Street, police said.

The UNDU facility provided harm reduction services to people living in the nearby homeless encampment known as Moccasin Flats.

Charlie was arrested at the scene on the day of the shooting, and charged with attempted murder later that week.

The second-degree murder charge against the 39-year-old was laid earlier this week, police said.

"Following the recent death of the victim as the result of his injuries, this investigation has now turned from an attempted murder investigation to a second-degree murder investigation," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in the news release.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help their investigation to contact them at 250-561-3300. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Todd Coyne