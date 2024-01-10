Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Prince George, B.C., encampment

Mounties in northern British Columbia say a 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Prince George encampment left the victim in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators with the Prince George RCMP's serious crimes unit arrested Fabian James Charlie, of Prince George, shortly after the shooting on Jan. 5, police said.

Officers were called around 8:30 that morning to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Ottawa Street, the site of an encampment known as Moccasin Flats.

Police say the shooting happened at a building used by the group Uniting Northern Drug Users, which provides harm-reduction services to people at the camp.

Charlie was arrested at the scene. The B.C. Prosecution Service has since approved one count of attempted murder against him, police said.

"Officers remained at the UNDU building for the bulk of that day as they gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses," Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a news release Wednesday.

Charlie will remain in custody pending his next court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim remains in hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.