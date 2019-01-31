

CTV Vancouver





The BC SPCA says its Penticton and Kelowna branches are caring for 30 sick cats surrendered this week by someone who has previously brought dozens of other animals to the shelter.

According to SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk, the cats are suffering from upper respiratory infections and other medical issues, but staff are hopeful they will respond to treatment.

"Most of the cats are six months or younger, so we’re hoping that they will respond well to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation," Chortyk said.

The Penticton SPCA is caring for 18 of the surrendered animals. The other 12 have been transferred to the Kelowna branch.

The shelter said the animals were brought into the SPCA by someone who had already surrendered a total of 194 cats since October 2018.

"It’s extremely challenging dealing with hoarders because unless they get the help they need, the same issues arise again and again, and the animals suffer as a result," Chortyk said.

"Caring for large numbers of animals places an enormous strain on the resources on local branches so we would be so grateful for any support to help off-set these costs."

Anyone who is interested in helping is asked to visit the BC SPCA's website or drop of a donation in person at 220 Dartmouth Drive in Penticton or 3875 Casorso Road in Kelowna.