Invisible disabilities: Discreet program launches at Vancouver airport

Vancouver International Airport has launched a new program it hopes will support passengers with disabilities that may not be apparent to its staff.

In a statement about the initiative, the airport said it worked with the international organization, Hidden Disabilities, to offer a discreet way for passengers to communicate with airport staff that they might need a little extra support.

Called the Sunflower Program, travellers can choose to wear a special lanyard that indicates to airport staff the person has an invisible disability such as autism, chronic pain, epilepsy, low vision, hearing loss, dementia, anxiety disorder and brain injury.

"Travelling can be stressful even at the best of times, more so for few passengers with an invisible disability that is not immediately apparent to airport staff," a statement released this week from the airport said.

"At YVR, we always continue to find innovative and creative solutions to make travel inclusive, stress-free, and comfortable for all passengers."

A free sunflower lanyard or sticker can be picked up from the airport's customer care and information counters in the main and south terminals.