Injured man wearing suit found unconscious in Coquitlam bike lane, RCMP investigating

Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help after an injured man in formal wear was found unconscious in a bike lane in the city late Friday night.

The man was located around 11:55 p.m. in the south-side bicycle lane of Guildford Way near Falcon Drive, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

The 56-year-old had "significant injuries to his head" and was taken to hospital, police said, adding that they believe he was walking east alone on Guildford from 11 p.m. until some time before he was found.

Police did not say what they believe caused the man's injuries, but they are appealing to the public for information as they try to determine what happened.

The injured man was wearing black suit with a white dress shirt and "dark dress shoes or bare feet," police said. They described him as white with a shaved head, a brown beard, blue eyes and a "heavy build." He stands roughly six feet tall, according to RCMP.

"Police are attempting to piece together the timeline of events which lead to the man's injuries," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in the release.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen a lone man in a dark dress suit walking east along the south-side of Guildford Avenue between 11 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1580."

Police are also looking for dash cam or other video related to the investigation. The file number is 2023-32463.