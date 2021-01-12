COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 446 cases, 9 deaths, 1 new outbreak
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
B.C. uses up all doses of COVID-19 vaccine, trying to 'be nimble' while working with feds
Mobile morgue deployed to B.C.'s Fraser Health region as COVID-19 death toll rises
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to restaurant owners calling for apology over New Year's Eve rule change
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
COVID-19 exposures at 7 B.C. McDonald's locations in the first week of January
'False positive' COVID-19 test shuts down training camp: Canucks coach
Legal challenge against B.C. government over restrictions on church services
Surrey company receives Health Canada approval for its N95 masks