Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins

Toronto -

A Dene filmmaker says he was “disappointed” and “close to tears” when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.

Kelvin Redvers, a Vancouver producer who attended Cannes as part of a delegation of six Indigenous filmmakers, says he was refused entry to the carpet for Valeria Bruni Tedeschi's “Les Amandiers” last Sunday because festival staff didn't approve of his traditional Indigenous footwear.

He says he was only allowed to enter the space if he swapped out his moccasins for a pair of formal shoes they deemed appropriate.

Redvers obliged, but he says he hopes speaking out about his experiences pressures Cannes organizers to rethink what counts as formal wear when it comes to representing different cultures on their red carpets.

Representatives for the festival did not respond to requests for comment.

Cannes is notoriously strict around formal wear on its evening red carpet - requiring a black tie for men and evening gowns for women - however some traditional formal wear is accommodated, such as Scottish kilts and Indian saris.

Redvers says he felt his moccasins fit the bill too, as they were elegant and classy.

After members of Telefilm and the Indigenous Screen Office complained to Cannes about the treatment the filmmakers received, Redvers says the leadership agreed to meet with them and apologize for the negative experience.

“I think it was a productive meeting,” he said.

“It's an educational time because they just didn't understand what moccasins were and why they were important. (They) just kind of thought of them as slippers, which is what they said a few times.”

Redvers says he's received an outpouring of support since he began sharing his experience.

“I've had a few friends on Facebook say that they're going to make sure that they always wear moccasins now on the red carpet,” he noted.

“Actually, that made me really happy, because I think I will continue to wear these at times when they seem most fitting.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.