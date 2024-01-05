Incident that closed street in North Vancouver 'resolved peacefully,' RCMP say

An incident that prompted a heavy police presence on a suburban street in North Vancouver Friday has been "resolved peacefully," according to local Mounties.

In a social media post shortly before noon, North Vancouver RCMP said they had blocked East 18th Street between St. Georges and St. Andrews avenues due to "an ongoing incident."

An image accompanying the post showed police tape crossing the street at two points. At least four marked RCMP vehicles could be seen.

Contacted by CTV News, Mounties declined to provide additional information on the situation, except to say that the incident was confined to a single home.

In a follow-up post around 2:20 p.m., RCMP said the incident had been resolved, with one man safely taken into custody.

"Police remain on scene for now," the post reads. "Thanks everyone for their patience while police dealt with this incident."