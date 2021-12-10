In-person faith services permitted in B.C.'s Northern Health with proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Vancouver -

Some COVID-19 restrictions announced late last month for one region in B.C. are lifting partially for faith services, but only for vaccinated people.

On Thursday, Northern Health announce its regional health orders for worship services are being revised to allow them to operate in-person but with COVID-19 measures in place.

"Under the recent changes, faith-based organizations will be allowed to resume in-person worship services, as long as they are limited to 50 per cent capacity in the place of worship and all participants over the age of 11 are vaccinated," Northern Health's update said.

"Virtual or drive-in services can be held without a check of vaccination status."

Previously, no in-person worship services were permitted across the region.

Northern Health also said it's lifting a vaccine requirement for outdoor events.

Other measures remain in place, however. Personal gatherings among unvaccinated people are prohibited and bars and nightclubs are closed. For social gatherings, groups of no more than 10 fully vaccinated people may gather indoors. The limit goes up to 25 fully vaccinated people if the gathering is outside.

"Vaccination continues to be the best line of defence against COVID-19," the health authority's statement said.

Elsewhere in B.C., worship services must be limited to 50 per cent of seated capacity unless every participant is vaccinated. If everyone has had two COVID-19 vaccines, up to 100 per cent capacity is permitted.

Following a change announced on Nov. 30, masks are also now required for indoor worship services.

The rules in Northern Health will be in place until at least Jan. 31.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione