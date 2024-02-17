Impaired driver stopped in northern B.C. after officer noticed beer can on his trunk

An impaired driver was taken off the road in northern B.C. last weekend because an RCMP officer noticed him driving with a beer can atop his trunk.

Fort St. John RCMP shared a photo of the offending can of Coors in a news release Friday.

Mounties explained that a frontline officer's "interest was piqued" when they spotted the beer can on a moving, older-model Chevrolet Cavalier around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and began an impaired driving investigation, which resulted in a three-day immediate roadside prohibition for the driver. His vehicle was towed, while he and his dog walked the rest of the way home, police said.

"Consumption of alcohol impairs our brains' thought processes and reaction speeds while driving," said Const. Chad Neustaeter, in the release.

"In this instance, the driver finished their last drink just prior to driving and forgot where they put their beer can, which inevitably led to them losing their license for three days."