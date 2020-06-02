VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s two Ikea locations are now open again for in-store shopping, the furniture chain announced Monday.

Ikea first announced its Canadian store closures in mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19. Last month, the company announced it was slowly reopening across the country, and on June 1, it was finally B.C.'s turn.

"As we reopen our store locations, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our co-workers, customers and communities," said Michael Ward, CEO and chief sustainability officer for Ikea Canada, in a news release.

"We will continue to act in a responsible way and before making any decisions to open our doors, we have taken steps to ensure our health and safety measures are secured."

While both the Richmond and Coquitlam locations are now open, shoppers can expect new physical distancing measures in the stores. Floor decals have been installed for lineups, overall capacity has been limited and cleaning will be frequent.

Employees will be wearing masks and customers are advised to do the same.

Ikea recommends customers check for their items online first and consider shopping at a non-peak time if possible.

"We believe that health and safety is our shared responsibility and we thank our customers for doing their part," Ward said.