

Meagan Gill , CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – The province's police watch dog has reached a decision regarding the injury of a man who fell from a Burnaby apartment in July.

After reviewing evidence, the Independent Investigations Office has determined police officers involved did not commit any offence and will not be facing any charges.

The incident took place July 4 when police were called to an apartment building on Sanders Street, attempting to de-escalate an alleged hostage situation.

Officers raided the unit on the 11th floor, where three men allegedly attempted to escape over the balcony.

One man fell to the ground and was transported to hospital, suffering serious injuries.

He fell into a bush, just inches away from a woman's balcony on the first floor.

As the matter is before the courts, the IIO is not releasing any further details regarding the case.