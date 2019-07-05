

CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified after a man suffered serious injuries falling from a Burnaby apartment suite late Thursday night.

The RCMP said officers entered the Sander Street building at around 10 p.m. believing a kidnapping victim was being held inside a unit on the 11th floor.

When they walked into the home, three men allegedly tried to escape over the balcony – and one ended up falling to the ground.

"While two men were arrested without incident on lower floors, one man fell to the ground and suffered serious injuries," Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

All three suspects remain in police custody, one in hospital recovering from his injuries. The apparent kidnapping victim was found safe and "physically unharmed," Shoihet said.

Burnaby RCMP said it notified the Independent Investigations Office so the watchdog can determine whether officers' actions or inactions contributed to the one suspect's injuries.

The IIO is tasked with investigating any police-involved incident that results in death or serious injury.