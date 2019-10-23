COQUITLAM - A home on a quiet street in Coquitlam appears to be the focus of an investigation by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, but police have not yet said what has prompted the response.

Neighbours told CTV News Vancouver they first noticed some police activity on Seaton Avenue on Monday evening, with more than half a dozen police cars on the street. Then, on Tuesday, they say an IHIT tent was put up by police.

According to residents, police have not told neighbours what is happening, but have been asking some people who live nearby for information.

“They just asked us if we had heard anything, any parties Sunday night,” said Emmett McRae, who lives on the corner. “It’s a little confusing because we’re not getting an answers right now. You try not to worry as much as you can, but it would definitely be nice to have a few answers anyway.”

The IHIT tent is still on the roadway, but it's unclear what it's being used for or what’s underneath it. Much of Seaton Avenue remained taped off by police Wednesday.

Dean Hubbard, who also lives on Seaton Avenue, says he noticed forensic investigators on his street on Tuesday.

“I saw them getting suited up and thought, oh, this is serious,” Hubbard said. “I’d come home at lunch and saw them putting on their white investigation suits, or whatever was going on, At that point, i thought, this is something.”

Two forensic officers were still focusing on the home Wednesday morning, coming in and out of the front door.

Hubbard says the street is very quiet, as many homes are boarded up and slated for re-development. He says squatters are sometimes an issue, but he believes two people have been renting the home investigators are focusing on.

Coquitlam RCMP are only confirming a file has been turned over to the homicide team. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to IHIT for more information.