

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators have been called to a Langley gas station where a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Gunfire rang out around 9 p.m. at the Chevron on 72nd Avenue just off Highway 1, and police arrived to find a black Range Rover sprayed with bullets. There were nearly a dozen bullet holes in the windshield and driver's side window.

The shooting victim was still alive when officers found him on the ground, his shirt soaked with blood. He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The gas station was open and busy when the shots were fired, attended by a cashier who had only been on the job for two days.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unclear, and they haven't said whether the deceased was known to them.

"There's no reason to believe this act was random," RCMP Insp. Ben Rodrigue said overnight. "Also public safety is not at risk at the present time."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since been dispatched to investigate the shooting, and said the early indications are that it was targeted.

Investigators are hoping to speak to any witnesses, particularly drivers with dashboard cameras who drove along 72nd Avenue between 232nd Street and Highway 10 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Witnesses who live in the area told CTV News an SUV was seen speeding off after the shooting.

"My next-door neighbour, they told me that there was eight gunshots and one SUV that sped down past our house," said Tracey Hicks.

About 20 minutes after the murder, firefighters responded to reports of a pickup truck in flames in a dark and forested area near 196th Street and 83rd Avenue. Police have not linked the two incidents.

The Range Rover, which was hauling two jet skis, and a light blue Acura SUV were towed away from the Chevron.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim