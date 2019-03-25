

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help to locate a "significant piece of First Nations art" that was stolen in Nanaimo.

The piece, known as "Spindle Whorl," was last seen on Thursday, Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement.

Created by local carver Joel Good, the artwork has been on display near the intersection of Albert Street and Victoria Crescent since 2015, police said.

"The Spindle Whorl represents Coast Salish art and has been a fixture in downtown Nanaimo for many years," the RCMP said. "Historically, the spindle whorl has become an iconic symbol for the Snuneymuwx people with carvings that often depict family stories and legends."

Before its most recent location, the artwork was on display at the nearby Maffeo Sutton Park.

Investigators say the stolen wood disk is made out of carved cedar and was attached to a base, which remains at the site, with screws. The stolen piece is described as about three feet in diameter.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2019-9878. Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.