LANGLEY, B.C. -- Strangers are coming together to support those who have lost everything in a devastating fire in Langley.

People living in 49 units of a condo building were forced to flee when flames ripped through the upper floors, engulfing the building with thick plumes of smoke.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Friday at 56 Avenue and 197 Street.

The smoke could be seen from more than 10 kilometres away, sending an ominous signal to those returning home.

“We were coming over the Golden Ears Bridge and we could see all the smoke coming up in the air and it kind of sucks going over the bridge, knowing it’s your home on fire,” says Victoria Ediston.

She lives on the second floor and believes most of her belongings likely sustained water damage, but she doesn’t know for certain because no one can enter the building yet.

In the first few hours of shock and denial, she says she’s grateful for the kindness from strangers.

As the word spread about the massive fire, people in the community arrived with bottles of water and a willingness to lend a hand.

“There were people that showed up just to see if anyone needed a place to sleep,” Ediston says. “I have more faith in humanity now than I probably ever have.”

The next day, people continued to come to the fire scene. Carol Littler was one of them.

“I mean, all those people homeless now is very tragic,” Littler says.

She brought a trunk-full of men’s and women’s clothing to donate.

“As you can see, it’s bothering me,” she says, with tears in her eyes. “These people need help and they're going to need it for a long time, so do what we can do.”

A local business has opened it’s parking lot to allow people to donate goods to the fire victims.

SK Automarket on Fraser Highway posted on social media that people are welcome to drop off any donations.

By Saturday afternoon, four cube vans were filled with items donated to the fire victims.

Fire investigators will not be able to enter the building until structural engineers assess it to determine if it is safe to enter.

For now, how and where the fire started remains unknown.