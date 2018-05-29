In the first five months of the year, the City of Coquitlam has already issued hundreds of warnings and five dozen tickets to residents leaving bear attractants lying around.

A city spokesperson told CTV News so far this year urban wildlife bylaw officers had issued 339 warnings to those living in bear-prone areas as of this week.

Allowing bears to access attractants, such as garbage, fruit, dog food and compost comes with a $500 fine. So far, 62 such penalties have been issued.

Officials have responded to more than 250 bear-related calls.

This year, wildlife officers will also be applying stickers to any unsecure garbage or green bins put out prior to 5:30 a.m. on collection days.

The stickers advise homeowners they've violated bylaw 4679, and that a $500 fine is pending. Officers will then write in the date and time of the alleged violation.

CTV reached out to the city after a Facebook post directed to the mayor flagged an incident in the Chineside neighbourhood.

The post by Yanny Ong to Richard Stewart showed a bear eating what appeared to be raw meat.

"In a corner of my yard backing into a greenbelt," Ong wrote in the post, adding that the incident had already been reported through the provincial hotline.

"The meat from a grocery bag was not from my home."

The city spokesperson said she'd not heard of the specific incident, but that it served as a reminder to the public that bears are out of hibernation and looking for food.

Those living in any area black bears are known to frequent are reminded to keep garbage and compost securely stored at all times. Attractants like pet food, bird feeders and ripe fruit from fruit trees should not be accessible to wildlife, and barbecues should be kept clean.

The city overhauled its collection schedule earlier this year to help cut down on conflicts with bears, so areas most likely to have encounters are serviced first.

Last year, the number of bear sightings in the first six months was three times higher than the norm for the Lower Mainland. The vast majority of the 2,000 reports filed by late June were related to garbage.

More information on wildlife management, and the possible penalties for not managing waste correctly, is available on the city's website.