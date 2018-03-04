

CTV Vancouver





Spring is still weeks away, but bears are already being spotted in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

In Coquitlam, the city is making changes it hopes will cut down on conflicts between bears and humans.

The city is overhauling its garbage collection schedule ahead of warmer temperatures, with the goal of reducing the number of bears lured into residential areas.

"We're always trying to find ways to minimize the time garbage is at the curb so we're not attracting bears into our community by spreading out a smorgasbord of smelly foods," Mayor Richard Stewart told CTV News.

The planned changes that take effect March 12 are simple, but hopefully effective.

"The program works by essentially taking each half of the program and splitting it into morning/afternoon," Stewart said.

Morning collection will take place in parts of the city with the most human-bear conflicts, while afternoons will be reserved for areas less prone to bear activity.

It's an idea supported by conservation officers who've been forced to destroy 15 bears in the Tri-Cities since last April.

"It's predominantly because of bears in garbage, garbage being left out by residents," conservation officer Todd Hunter said.

Starting the program more than a week before the first day of spring might seem early, but "some bears actually aren't going into their long-term sleep cycles because of garbage," Hunter said.

At the same time, those who are careless with their garbage can expect fewer warnings and more fines, he warned.

"We're taking a hard line on this… We've warned the public enough."

Get tips to make your property wildlife-resistant, and find out what to do if you have an encounter, on the City of Coquitlam's website.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro