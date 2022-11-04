Hundreds of elementary students in New Westminster take part in poppy-laying ceremony

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury: AP source

A close ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener