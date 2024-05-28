VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Human remains found in northeastern B.C identified as missing woman: RCMP

    Renee Didier was reported missing on Dec. 7, 2023. Her remains were found more than six months later. (Image credit: Dawson Creek RCMP) Renee Didier was reported missing on Dec. 7, 2023. Her remains were found more than six months later. (Image credit: Dawson Creek RCMP)
    Human remains found in northeastern B.C. earlier his month are those of an Indigenous woman who was reported missing more than six months ago, according to authorities.

    Dawson Creek RCMP reported the initial discovery along the Kiskatinaw River on May 18, and provided an update Tuesday saying the major crimes unit has taken over the case.

    Renee Didier, 40, was first reported missing on Dec. 7, 2023. The next day, Mounties appealed for information, saying her family and friends were concerned for her well-being because she had not been in contact with anyone for five days.

    A week later, police released images from a gas station surveillance video from the early morning hours of Dec. 3, saying that was the last time she was known to have been seen by anyone.

    "Police are concerned for her safety and committing several resources to locating her," a news release from Dec. 14, 2023 said.

    On Tuesday, Mounties again appealed for witnesses and information in the case urging anyone who thinks they can help further the investigation to call 250-784-3700. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

