

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby say they're investigating after partial human remains were found in a local park Tuesday.

Police received a report about remains found in a wooded area of Confederation Park at around 10:30 a.m.

Once they arrived, officers confirmed the discovery and secured the scene, located off Penzance Drive and North Willingdon Avenue.

The RCMP said investigators will be at the area for several days to collect evidence.

The remains have not been identified and police say it's too soon to say how they ended up in the park.

Mounties say they have no reason to believe there is a risk to the public.