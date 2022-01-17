How to watch CTV News Vancouver at Five and Six today

CTV News Vancouver will be airing special online editions of our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Monday, and you can watch them right here.

CTV News at Five with Scott Hurst and CTV News at Six with Mi-Jung Lee and Scott Roberts will be streamed live at their usual times.

The videos will be in the video player at the top of this article, as well as on the CTVNewsVancouver.ca homepage, along with all the latest local news and weather.

Later in the evening, an archived version of CTV News at Six will be posted at the top of this article for on-demand viewing.

CTV News Vancouver at 11:30 will be broadcast as normal tonight.