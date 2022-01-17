How to watch CTV News Vancouver at Five and Six today
CTV News Vancouver will be airing special online editions of our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Monday, and you can watch them right here.
CTV News at Five with Scott Hurst and CTV News at Six with Mi-Jung Lee and Scott Roberts will be streamed live at their usual times.
The videos will be in the video player at the top of this article, as well as on the CTVNewsVancouver.ca homepage, along with all the latest local news and weather.
Later in the evening, an archived version of CTV News at Six will be posted at the top of this article for on-demand viewing.
CTV News Vancouver at 11:30 will be broadcast as normal tonight.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First at-home COVID-19 antiviral prescription drug authorized by Health Canada
Health Canada has authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, the first oral and at-home prescription medication to be cleared for use in this country.
'Bewildering': Experts dispute Chinese officials' claim that mail from Canada may have brought Omicron to Beijing
Chinese officials have alleged that Beijing's first case of the Omicron variant may have travelled to the city through a piece of mail from Canada, but experts tell CTVNews.ca that the claim doesn't add up.
These images show scale of snowstorm in Toronto and parts of Ontario
From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, CTVNews.ca has collected images showing the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.
Ottawa boy, 8, saves man nearly buried in snow
Ottawa paramedics are thanking an eight-year-old boy for saving an elderly man who was almost completely buried in snow during a blizzard Monday morning.
Ontario's top doctor 'starting to have much more hope' on COVID-19
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is sounding a tone of optimism nearly two weeks after the province instituted a modified lockdown to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
Cold case investigation leads to surprise suspect in Anne Frank betrayal
A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank has identified a surprising suspect in the mystery of how the Nazis found the hiding place of the famous diarist in 1944.
DEVELOPING | Winter storm blasts across Ontario, parts of Quebec
A winter storm is battering southern Ontario and parts of Quebec Monday, with anywhere from 15 to 60 centimetres of snow expected to fall across the provinces.
Should you throw your used COVID-19 rapid test in the trash?
Waste material from used COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are technically considered hazardous. Does this mean it’s OK to throw them in the trash? On CTVNews.ca, experts weigh in on what to do when it comes to disposing of used rapid tests.
More than 1,500 air travellers in Canada tried to defy mask-wearing rules in 2021
More than 1,500 travellers refused to comply with wearing a face mask during their flight and hundreds of letters of non-compliance were issued in 2021 as a result, according to updated data released by Transport Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. premier completes cancer treatment, expected to return to work next month
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has completed his cancer treatment and is expected to return to his office in the coming weeks.
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police search for man after robbery, assault at Mayfair Mall
Victoria police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing from a store in Mayfair Mall and assaulting an employee on Thursday.
-
NEW
NEW | 6 arrested after gunshots reported in Nanaimo home
Six people were taken into police custody after gunshots were reported in a Nanaimo neighbourhood on Monday.
Calgary
-
Women at Calgary bar become ill after drinks spiked, police seek witness
Calgary police are looking to speak with a man who was at a Beltline bar last month when it's suspected two women had their drinks spiked.
-
Staffing shortages amid COVID-19 prompt Calgary Transit to adjust service levels
Calgary Transit is adjusting about 10 per cent of its bus routes because of dozens of staff members who are ill or isolating due to the Omicron variant.
-
Man charged after woman found dead in Airdrie home
A 20-year-old Airdrie man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 48-year-old Airdrie woman was found dead in a home last week.
Edmonton
-
Winter storm to bring Edmonton 'literally four different seasons in one day,' no reprieve for snow crews
Between two and five millimetres of rain had coated Alberta’s capital city by early Monday afternoon in the start of a winter storm that is also expected to bring snow, wind and frigid temperatures.
-
First at-home COVID-19 antiviral prescription drug authorized by Health Canada
Health Canada has authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, the first oral and at-home prescription medication to be cleared for use in this country.
-
Oilers face goalie crunch after Skinner placed in COVID-19 protocol
Skinner, 23, was recalled last week with starter Mike Smith still nursing a thumb injury.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Winter storm forces closures of major highways, city services as heavy snowfall pummels Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning Monday morning due to gusty winds and near-zero visibility amid blowing snow as parts of Ontario expect up to 60 centimetres.
-
When will the City of Toronto plow my street?
As Toronto navigates significant snowfall, highway closures and hazardous travel conditions, many are wondering when they can expect to see their local roads plowed.
-
Ontario reports 3,887 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 578 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported that 3,887 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 578 of those patients are in intensive care.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Bundle up and batten down: winter storm hits Quebec
The Greater Montreal Area is expected to see as much as 25 centimetres of snow in total.
-
Montreal teen who allegedly stabbed teacher in December denied bail
A 16-year-old charged with stabbing his teacher in December, at his high school in St-Michel, was denied bail Monday. The Crown is seeking an adult sentence.
-
12 sent to hospital after three pileups south of Montreal as winter storm hammers Quebec
A dozen people were taken to hospital to treat minor injuries after three pileups involving almost 75 vehicles shut down highways south of Montreal Monday as parts of Quebec are hammered by a major snowstorm.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba eclipses 600 hospitalizations due to COVID, 20 new deaths
The hospitalization count continues to climb in Manitoba as there are now more than 600 people requiring care due to COVID-19.
-
Manitoba parent concerned over lack of contact tracing
As students return to Manitoba classrooms Monday, one mom is raising concerns over the lack of contract tracing.
-
Stefanson has lowest approval rating among all of Canada's current premiers: data
Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson has the lowest approval rating among any of the current premiers across the country, according to new data.
Saskatoon
-
'Assume it is COVID': Self-isolate with even mild, cold-like symptoms, Sask. health official says
A Saskatchewan health official is warning that even a case of the sniffles is a reason to self-isolate.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for Saskatoon
The nation's weather agency has issued a freezing rain warning for Saskatoon.
-
Here's why Sask. may be in a tough spot to recruit Filipino nurses
Filipino nurses face hurdles to come work in Canada compared to other countries, according to two Philippines-based recruiting companies.
Regina
-
1,347 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Active cases rose to 11,642, up 177 from Sunday. In the Regina region, 2,948 cases are considered active, while Saskatoon accounts for 3,522.
-
Sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor considers potential expert witness
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Monday with the court hearing from a potential expert witness
-
FCL to build nation's largest renewable diesel facility, canola processing plant in Regina
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) announced plans to build Canada’s largest renewable diesel facility, along with a Canola Processing Plant, in Regina.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports four more deaths related to COVID-19; 73 in hospital due to virus Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports two COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 322 health-care workers test positive for the virus
New Brunswick health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Kalin's call: High winds, heavy rain and snow impacts the Maritimes
A tough stretch of weather lies ahead for the region as we contend with a second strong storm system in a few days.
London
-
3 additional COVID deaths reported by MLHU, slight increase in hospitalizations
Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Man threatens staff at Sarnia, Ont. hospital with fake gun
People were forced to take cover as Bluewater Health staff were threatened with a replica handgun early Monday.
-
'Scary moment' as woman found in back of garbage truck in Sarnia, Ont.
Sarnia police are calling it a 'scary moment' after a woman was pulled from the back of a garbage truck uninjured.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge Nova Scotia RCMP officer with sexual assault
A RCMP constable from Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault in Sudbury after a complaint in October 2021.
-
Sudbury judge rules on accused murderer's third bail request
The man charged in the Renee Sweeney murder case in Sudbury is seeking bail for the third time and a judge has released his decision Monday morning.
-
Sudbury police charge man in motel explosion
Sudbury police say a man accused of trying to make cannabis oil in a motel room has been charged after a fire caused by an explosion.
Kitchener
-
Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Waterloo Region reports 30 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths
The Region of Waterloo reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, along with 30 more hospitalizations.
-
Plows out to clear streets in southern Ont. snowstorm
Snow plows were out on Monday morning to help clear streets as a snowstorm blanketed southern Ontario.