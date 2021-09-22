How To Save On Canadian Fall Getaways With Travelzoo

VANCOUVER -

British Columbians are itching to travel and there are tremendous Canadian destinations to enjoy.

Susan Catto, head of publishing at Travelzoo, joined CTV Morning Live to talk about ways people can save on travel this season.

Travelzoo has launched their Fall Harvest hotel deal collection.

The collection includes amazing savings on hotels in renowned destinations like the Okanagan, Whistler, Banff, Lake Louise and Tofino.

These offers are a great way for people to explore and experience some of Canada's most exciting destinations.

Catto did share that this fall season is expected to be a busy one.

Travelzoo provides hand picked opportunities that often can't be found anywhere else. Membership is free and offers are curated to the specific travel interests of those who've signed up.

This is a great way for people to save money on terrific experiences within Canada.

Travellers can have peace of mind knowing that their trips are fully refundable in case plans change.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn about these exciting offers.