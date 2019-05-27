

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV News Vancouver





Summer is just around the corner and now may be the best time to make summer travel plans. But a new report found many people will ditch a vacation this year because they can't afford it.

A survey by Bankrate shows more than 39 million North Americans won't be taking a summer vacation this year because they don’t have the extra cash to put towards a holiday, which averaged $1,979.

With that budget a trip to Italy or an exotic Caribbean island may be out of the question, but don’t let that keep you home.

Travel experts say a little planning can keep costs low without missing out on the fun.

"Having a good vacation experience really comes down to being prepared and doing a bit of research," said travel expert Dayvee Sutton.

The biggest expense is usually airfare, but these three steps can help you save.

First, be flexible and plan your trip backwards. Instead of choosing a destination and finding a cheap way to get there, find a good price on a flight and plan your vacation around that.

Next, try to book travel in the shoulder season, which is between peak and off season.

"You might compromise a little bit on weather but you can save on your accommodations and experiences," explained Sutton.

And finally, use online tools and apps to research, plan and book the cheapest options for airfare and accommodations. Hopper, Google flight and KAYAK’s flight tracker are some of the options.

"You don't have to worry about tracking it. It will send a notification right to your phone," Sutton said.

And remember, you don't have to go at it alone. Experts say a travel agent can typically book your vacation for free because they charge the vendors, not you.

"You can just tell them what your budget is and then they will do the work to get you what you want," advised Sutton

The cheapest day to fly last summer was Tuesday, though Wednesday came in at a close second place. Most importantly, you can save the most by avoiding Saturday to Saturday or Sunday to Sunday itineraries.