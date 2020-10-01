VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will give a live update Thursday, outlining the latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the briefing in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, the health ministry released a written statement revealing an additional 125 cases of the coronavirus. As of that update, the active caseload in the province was 1,284.

Wednesday's update also marked the first time hospitalizations for COVID-19 in B.C. have topped 70 since May 8. Health officials have previously said they consider hospitalizations to be a key indicator of the severity of the pandemic in B.C.

Since the start of the pandemic, most confirmed cases of the disease have been recorded in the Lower Mainland. There have been 4,658 cases confirmed in the Fraser Health region and 3,340 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Province-wide, 9,138 test-positive cases have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday