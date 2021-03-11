VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another snapshot Thursday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province as health officials release the latest modelling data.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

In the last modelling update, given in early February, Henry said those aged 20 to 49 were "driving the pandemic" in the province.

That update included a look back at transmission over the winter holidays, when daily case counts did increase. They did lower again in January, but seven-day rolling averages have slowly been ticking back up.

When that last modelling update was given on Feb. 5, the seven-day average for daily cases was about 419. As of March 10, it had increased to 534.

In that last update, Henry also renewed the public health orders severely limiting social gatherings that have been in place since November. It's unclear if there will be an update on health orders during Thursday's briefing, but Henry has hinted in recent days that changes could be coming.

"I'd like to think of it as slowly turning up the dial again, rather than flicking a switch, because we know that we're not yet in a place where we can go back to our pre-pandemic gatherings," Henry said in a COVID-19 briefing Monday.

"What we are looking at as we head into March break or spring break, at the end of this week and into next week, is seeing the return of things like gatherings outside where it's safer."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

