VANCOUVER -- A house fire in Surrey has sent six people to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

When firefighters arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, multiple flames were shooting up from the back of the house and the roof.

Thick smoke billowed from the home on 113th Avenue near 136th Street.

Five of the people sent to hospital are said to be in stable condition, but a man in his 60s has severe burns and is in critical condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Firefighters say they were not able to save the house, and instead worked to protect neighbouring homes.

“Our biggest concern was to protect the houses on both sides, and that worked very effectively,” said Surrey fire chief Wes Eaton.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.