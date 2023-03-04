Hotel Vancouver owner proposes 12-storey office tower connected to iconic building

The owner of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has submitted a rezoning application to the city in hopes of building a 12-storey office tower where the iconic hotel's loading docks and valet parking are currently located. (shapeyourcity.ca) The owner of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has submitted a rezoning application to the city in hopes of building a 12-storey office tower where the iconic hotel's loading docks and valet parking are currently located. (shapeyourcity.ca)

W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison

A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam. Watch 'The Cocaine Buttons' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV's W5.

Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms

Pressure mounted Saturday on Ukrainian troops and civilians hunkering down in Bakhmut, as Kyiv's forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts say may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.

    WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region

    A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.

  • Hundreds brave storm to catch Poilievre in London, Ont

    Conservative party faithful from across the region braved a winter storm Friday night for their chance to catch Canada’s opposition leader in an up-close and personal setting. Pierre Poilievre held a meet and greet at the Hellenic Community Centre on Southdale Road West in London, Ont.

