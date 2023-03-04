Hotel Vancouver owner proposes 12-storey office tower connected to iconic building
The owner of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has submitted a rezoning application to the city in hopes of building a 12-storey office tower where the iconic hotel's loading docks and valet parking are currently located.
The new building would replace an existing annex to the main hotel, and would include a new ballroom, hotel spa and restaurant, as well as ground-level and basement retail space.
Though the address on the application is 900 W. Georgia St., the proposed office building would not have any frontage on Georgia Street. Renderings included in the application package suggest the new building wouldn't even be visible from Georgia Street from some angles.
A rendering of the site as seen from Burrard Station shows the new office tower almost entirely hidden behind the hotel. (shapeyourcity.ca)
The office building would be part of the Hotel Vancouver at 900 W. Georgia St., but would not have any frontage on Georgia Street, instead spanning from Burrard Street to Hornby Street in the middle of the block. (shapeyourcity.ca)
Instead, the new building is located behind the hotel, in the middle of the block, with frontage on both Burrard and Hornby streets.
At 225 feet (69 metres) it is shorter than the main hotel building.
Plans call for nearly 180,000 square feet (16,600 square metres) of office space, the vast majority of it located on level three and above.
Three levels of underground parking below the basement would include spaces for 201 vehicles and 226 bicycles.
Renderings by Toronto-based architectsAlliance envision a glass-and-steel facade with setbacks at higher levels, producing a terraced appearance.
Property owner Larco Hospitality does not include an explanation or rationale for the proposal in its application, which seeks to change the site's current zoning from DD (Downtown) to CD-1 (Comprehensive Development).
A virtual open house for the project will be held from April 19 to May 2. All rezoning applications require approval from Vancouver City Council before they can proceed.
A view of the proposed office building from Hornby Street is shown. (shapeyourcity.ca)
