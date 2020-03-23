VANCOUVER -- Have a loved one staying in a hospital, assisted living facility or long-term care home?

As much as you may want to visit, Vancouver Coastal Health is asking most people to stay home.

In an updated policy posted Monday, the health authority said it's imposing an essential-visits-only system on all of its facilities.

This includes hospitals, community living facilities, long-term care homes, assisted living sites, community health centres and clinics.

Essential visits include:

Compassionate care, such as end of life or critical illness

Visits paramount to the patient or resident's well-being, such as help with feeding or mobility

Existing registered volunteers providing compassionate care or services related to the client's well-being

In its statement Monday, VCH reminded the public that anyone who is sick and has cold- or flu-like symptoms cannot visit any of its facilities.

"We understand the importance of visits from family and loved ones to our patients and long-term care residents and we appreciate your support in helping to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times," VCH said.

