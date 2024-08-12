Video shows iconic Martin Mars water bomber on final flight

VANCOUVER
    The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber is seen following its final flight on Aug. 16, 2024. (Facebook/B.C. Aviation Museum)
    Spectators gathered to glimpse the final flight of the Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber on Sunday, before the iconic aircraft was delivered to its new home at the B.C. Aviation Museum.

    Pilots flew the plane from Sproat Lake down the east coast of Vancouver Island – in formation with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds – before touching down in Patricia Bay, beside the Victoria International Airport.

    Crowds of onlookers waved and cheered, with some finding themselves overcome with emotion watching the world-famous water bomber approach its final descent.

    In a live stream of the event provided by the museum, Lana Popham, B.C.'s minister of tourism, arts and culture, described tearing up at the sight of the Martin Mars coming over the horizon.

    "There's been a lot of really big feelings today. I was actually more emotional than I thought I was going to be," Popham said.

    The minister remarked on the "immense" history of the Hawaii Martin Mars – which dates back to during the Second World War, when it was the largest flying boat utilized by Allied forces – and its decades of service helping firefighters since being converted into a water bomber in 1959.

    "It has saved lives, it has saved property," Popham said. "When we see it in the air, we know that it is bringing safety to British Columbia."

    The B.C. Aviation Museum said the plane – with its 200-foot wingspan – will become the "crown jewel" of its B.C. Wildfire Aviation exhibit, with an official unveiling scheduled for Sept. 28.

    The Martin Mars was donated by Coulson Aviation, which purchased the aircraft in 2007, something company president Wayne Coulson described as "an honour."

    "Of course, we've loved it," he said at Sunday's event. "It's been part of our family."

    Coulson said he hopes the aircraft's place at the museum will allow people to appreciate the Martin Mars and its history for generations to come.

    According to museum officials, the exhibit will allow visitors to enter the Martin Mars and even sit in the pilot's seat – situated at a height approximately four storeys above the ground.

