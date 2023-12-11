VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Homicide team called in after person found dead in vehicle in Surrey

    Homicide investigators have been sent to Surrey after a person was found dead in a vehicle Sunday morning, according to authorities.

    The Surrey RCMP, in a statement, says officers were called to the 12100 block of 62 Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious vehicle" and found a "deceased person" inside.

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case in order to "determine the circumstances of the death and if criminality was a factor," a news release from the the detachment's continues.

    IHIT, in a social media post, said the scene has been secured and that there is no public safety risk.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-551-4448.

