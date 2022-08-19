Homicide investigators probe stabbing in Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey, B.C. -

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing a stabbing in Surrey Thursday night.

The violence broke out just after 10 p.m. on 184 Street near Fraser Highway.

RCMP say it started as a confrontation between two strangers and escalated with one person being stabbed.

They would not comment on the extent of their injuries.

Hours later, IHIT arrived at the crime scene, an indication that person either died or is not expected to survive.

Police have not provided information on a possible motive.

RCMP put up two tents around a pile of belongings on the ground.

A pair of boots, two backpacks, and clothing could be seen near the sidewalk.

Forensic investigators laid down evidence markers, took photos and combed through the area early Friday morning.

RCMP told CTV News no one has been arrested and police have not released a suspect description.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.