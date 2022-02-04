Homicide investigation underway after targeted shooting in Delta, B.C.
Police in Delta say they're investigating a shooting that became fatal early Friday morning.
Officers were called just after 2 a.m. about shots being fire at a home on 92 Avenue near 118 Street.
When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police, paramedics and fire crews all tried to help the victim, but he died from his injuries.
The victim and the home where the shooting happened are known to police and officers believe the shooting was targeted.
No further details about the victim were given as next-of-kin is still being notified.
The Delta Police Department said its major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area is asked to call 604-946-4411.
