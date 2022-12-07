Homicide investigation leads police to abandoned East Vancouver home

Police are asking for the public's help solving a homicide that could be linked to an abandoned home in East Vancouver.

Authorities said the victim, Burnaby resident Kevin Liew, died Monday at Royal Columbian Hospital, weeks after he was found severely injured.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department revealed the investigation into Liew's death has led police to an abandoned home near 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street.

"Homicide investigators believe the offence occurred in this area and have been working for several days to collect evidence," the VPD said in a news release.

"Police do not believe this was a random crime, and do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public."

Liew was initially found near Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17, but the 30-year-old was transported to Royal Columbian because of the extent of his injuries, authorities said.

His death marked Vancouver's 13th homicide of the year.

Police have also released a surveillance image of Liew taken on Nov. 14 at a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, and asked anyone with information that could aid their investigation to contact them.