Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight

It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.

This weekend’s concerts are the final stops on her record-breaking “Eras Tour,” and the fan frenzy is in full force.

Officials with the City of Vancouver say have been preparing for this day since the moment the star announced she was coming here more than a year ago.

“The second that we were announced as being a stop on the tour, we started planning. It's such a big opportunity,” said Lisa Parker, the director of public space and street use for the city.

Vancouver police say they are ready for it with 700 officers being deployed near B.C. Place this weekend, working on several major events to make sure things run smoothly.

There will be extensive road closures with recommendations to take transit where possible to avoid the traffic jam.

The road closures run from noon until midnight on Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8:

Road closures and local access:

Full closure of the 700 and 800 blocks of Beatty Street between Smithe Street and West Georgia Street

Full closure of Pacific Boulevard from the Cambie Bridge off-ramp to Pat Quinn Way

Full closure of northbound Cambie Bridge off-ramp to Pacific Boulevard eastbound

Full closure of the 100 block of Robson Street between Cambie Street and Beatty Street

Local access to residences, hotels and parkades in the area will be maintained at all times, with 55,000 ticket holders expected per night and many other fans expected to flock downtown just to be a part of the hype.

“There are also other events on days. There's Canucks games on Friday and Sunday. Cirque du Soleil and a few other really big events in the area as well. We could be expecting anywhere between 100 to 200,000 people downtown each day,” said Parker.

To accommodate larger crowds, TransLink is providing extra service across bus, SkyTrain, and SeaBus on all three concert nights with a special Rogers West Coast Express ‘Midnight’ Train on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Passenger zones:

Cambie and Hamilton streets from Smithe Street to West Georgia Street, along with Pacific Boulevard between Pat Quinn Way and Quebec Street will be designated passenger pick-up and drop-off zones, which drivers, taxis and ride shares can use for up to three minutes

“Be patient, and plan your route, if you can leave your car at home, and really, if you can, take transit, walk or cycle there,” said Parker.

The Taylor takeover has been building for weeks now.

Landmarks all over Vancouver are lit up in “Eras” tour colours and there is a giant friendship bracelet hanging from BC Place.

People have travelled from all over the world to be here.

“We’ve come from Australia. We’ve come all the way from Sydney,” said Arabella Johnstone, an Australia Swifie.

The journey has not been an easy one.

“We actually got scammed. The first tickets we bought and then today, we met up with a local and now we have tickets. So it was really exciting to be able to go to the show at all,” said Johnstone.

She’s not alone, scams have been rampant in the year leading up to this weekend.

The show is sold out and tickets are now re-selling for astronomical prices.

Fans have shelled out a lot of money to be here from tickets, to merchandise, to accommodations and travel.

This is one of the biggest concert series the city has ever hosted.

With so many businesses cashing in on the craze, there’s expected to be a big boost to the local economy.

“This is a moment where we get to shine and be experienced. And I also think it's really a great time. It's in that shoulder season, so not at the peak summertime, and it's before the holidays. So it's also a great time just for our hospitality industry to really get a pulse of visitors and

participation, of people going out to dinner, enjoying the activities, getting some shopping in before the holidays,” said Parker.

Doors for the concert open at 4:30 p.m., with the lineup forming an hour prior.

There will be ticket holders only areas around the stadium.