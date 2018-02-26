As dozens of people recover from a major pileup on B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway, startling video has emerged showing a semi-truck slamming into a bus full of terrified passengers.

Witnesses say the highway was treacherously icy when two Greyhound buses, two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles started plowing into each other Sunday night at the bottom of a slippery hill north of Hope.

For some of the victims, the crashes seemed to happen in slow motion as massive vehicles, apparently unable to stop, barreled toward them.

One such crash was recorded from within one of the Greyhound buses, showing passengers bracing themselves for a collision as a semi slides in their direction.

"Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on!" a man can be heard yelling just before the impact.

The crash is followed by a wave of screams and cries.

The woman who filmed the collision, Lacey Shepherd, told CTV News it was just one of a number of crashes the passengers experienced before the chaos was over.

"It was just semi after semi into the back of the bus," she said. "Almost tipped us over."

Shepherd and others were stuck on board the vehicle for hours before finally being taken away from the scene. Still, she said she feels fortunate to not be among the many victims who were seriously injured.

"[I'm] thankful to be alive. There's people that got pretty hurt," Shepherd said.

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority, ground and air ambulances transported 29 people to hospital in conditions ranging from stable to critical.

On Monday, officials confirmed seven people have injuries that are considered serious, including one victim who was trapped inside a vehicle when paramedics arrived.

Between the icy roads and continuing snowfall, it was a challenging call for first responders. The two air ambulances dispatched to the crash were unable to land at the scene because of the weather.

Passengers with first aid training did their best to help victims as they waited for first responders to reach them.

The crash closed a stretch of the Coquihalla overnight, but the busy highway was fully reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Nafeesa Karim